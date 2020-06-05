Grey’s Anatomy Actress Shared Lara Croft’s Role With Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is not the only actress who played Tomb Raider’s, Lara Croft. The Hollywood celebrity shares the role with a Grey’s Anatomy star.

Camilla Luddington, Jo’s performer on Grey’s Anatomy, gives voice to Lara Croft in Tomb Raider productions.

In addition to her TV career with Grey’s Anatomy, Camilla is also known as a talented voice actress. For that reason, she was invited to be the voice of Lara Croft in games of the franchise.

The first game won the title simply of Tomb Raider and was released in 2013. Thanks to the work, the actress of Grey’s Anatomy continued as the voice of the character in the world of games.

“When I got the call (in 2010), I literally screamed. I was excited because she was my icon in the video game while I was growing up. So, I think it’s an honor to participate in the adventure and put my style in the franchise’s reboot ”, commented the Grey’s Anatomy actress on Popsugar.

In 2018, the famous gave voice to Lara Croft also in the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Meanwhile, fans know that Angelina Jolie was Lara Croft in the films Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft – Tomb Raider: The Origin of Life.

Lara Croft returns to theaters

In addition to the actress from Grey’s Anatomy and Angelina Jolie, there is a famous third who shares the role of Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider films. In 2018, the franchise won a reboot.

Actress Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) took on the role of the adventurer in cinema. The film was not very successful, but it guaranteed a continuation.

Alicia Vikander returns in Tomb Raider 2. The film should be directed by Ben Whatley (Free Fire: The Shooting) and screenplay by Amy Jump (also from Free Fire).

In the franchise, adventurer Lara Croft saves the world when lost treasures can unleash forces that put everyone in danger. The character is responsible for preventing those who want to get their hands on these objects.

Tomb Raider 2 should arrive in 2021 only in theaters.