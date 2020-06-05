Introducing Marko Stout An American Vibrant Pop Style Artist 

Marko Stout is an American contemporary Vibrant Pop Style Artist with a focus on New York City and modern urban life. Marko Stour was born on 2 September 1968 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, United States. Marko Stout build up his work in a variety of media including Print, Painting, Sculpture, Film, Video, Photography, and New Media. Marko Stout is well known for the International “Edible Apple Film Festival” in downtown NYC and also for his amazing effort of promoting avant-garde artworks and experimental film which was founded by him in 2015. He was also featured on The Huffington Post after his journey with his art installation Chelsea Girls.

Marko Stout Work: “An Immortalisation of Pop Glamour”

Marko Stout’s world is a real meaning of the urban art set to traverse colors and emotions. A New York City Soul Marko Stout work is “An Immortalisation of Pop Glamour”, a rare inspirational vibrant second when our truth can bleed color and contrast.

Marko Stout Social Handles

Instagram: Marko Stout is quite popular on Instagram with 119k followers and 1582 posts shared till yet. The beautiful thing about him is that he always managed to be active on his social media handles to interact with his fans.

Celebrities Praising Marko Stout

“Seriously, I’m a Big Fan. Marko Stout’s Incredible” – Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

“Beautiful work! Amazing Artist… I’m a Big Fan!” – Melissa Etheridge (Singer & Rock Legend)

“I’m Very Excited for Marko Stout’s Solo Exhibition!” – The Kardashians

“Marko Stout is a Freaking Genius! His Art is Fantastic!” – Charlie Sheen

“Marko Stout I’m Such a Big Fan! Your’e Amazing. I Love You!” – Snooki (MTV: Jersey Shore)

“Marko Stout is Fantastic! I’m a Fan!” – Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Marko Stout also has a youtube channel with an amazing video work “a passing train” a rich in imagery and metaphor. Marko Stout amazingly utilizes the slowing of the film along with the contrast of black and white symbolism with vibrant colors to generate a masterful deep impact.

“I look for ambiguity because life is ambiguous!” Marko Stout