Lana Del Rey Gets Criticism For Posting Video Of Looters

The singer Lana Del Rey was involved in controversy after participating in the protest “Black Lives Matter” last Saturday (30) in Los Angeles. In addition to posting images of the protesters, she posted a video of looters, who take advantage of the chaos to steal commercial establishments.

Many followers of the artist criticized her and asked her to remove content from the social network, including singers Kehlani and Tinashe. Lana ended up deleting the video right away, but the prints ended up circulating on the networks.

“Please remove your post on Instagram. It is dangerous as hell and a horrible time to be published. Protest, but don’t put people in danger with your huge platform, ” said Kehlani, for example.

The wave of protests in the United States began after George Floyd, a black citizen, was asphyxiated by a white policeman, in a May 25 approach in Minneapolis. Demonstrations against police violence against black people have spread across US states as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

