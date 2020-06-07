Angelina Jolie will have more than 4000 years, and it will be a cousin of Thanos

Angelina Jolie is ready for a new step in her career. A star of the Future is ready to debut in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe.

In The Above, which will bring a whole new group of heroes, Angelina Jolie, will be the second Thena. The character is a part of this powerful race, which will be presented to you.

However, the character has more connections on the MCU for the fans to know. Thena has been around for a long time, with the hero of Angelina Jolie also has a relationship with His.

As fans know, the Star of Crazy it was the major villain of Avengers: Infinite War, and Avengers: Ultimate. It is to be expected that Those who will always present a youth version of the Claims.

Is that Thena can, also fight against it? To do this, and the fans will have to wait and see.

However, what everyone should know is that the heroine Angelina Jolie has to be one of the most powerful in the MCU.

In the comics, Thena is the daughter of the Eternal, Zuras, and the goddess of the earth, Cybele. This tells you all the strength of her character.

At first, the heroine, Angelina Jolie is to be called Azura, but she’s made a pact with the Gods of Mount Olympus, and thus, has changed its name. She and her father accepted to be the soldiers of Athena and Zeus in the Earth.

As mentioned before, an interesting point is that Thena is a cousin of His. Not only that, in a world after the Avengers: Deadline, the heroine must have more than 4 billion years ago.

Thena has a special. Among them, the supervelocidade, regeneration, telepathy, teleportation superpower, and the manipulation of cosmic energy. The secret is in his or her life, is that the heroine has a love affair with Kro, which is one of the Deviants, the bad guys of the Timeless.

It is interesting to note that this group also has a strong bond with the holy spirit, who created them, and, as we have seen before, with the Gods of Olympus.

In the paper, even it will be a challenge to Angelina Jolie. The actress admitted to People that are training for “fighting in the sword to dance” to be a character in the Marvel universe.

“All of the Above from Marvel Studios, and it shows a very exciting time of the super-heroes of the Universe Marvel, aliens, ancestors, you who are living on Earth in secret for over a thousand years. After the events of the Avengers: Deadline, a tragedy that is unexpected that causes them to come out of the shadows, and come together again, on the way to the most ancient of mankind, and the Deviants.

The cast is amazing and includes Richard Madden, as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as a powerful cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast, Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry, the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayak, as a wise woman and spiritual leader, Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young woman, Spire, Don Lee and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as far Druig, and Angelina Jolie is as brave a warrior Thena. Kit Harrington, is Dane Whitman,” reads the synopsis.

The plot of The Eternal states that the film is going to take place after the Upcoming Deadline, but all indications are that there will also be glimpses into the ancient past of the MCU.

The Eternals arrive in February 2021 in the movie theaters.