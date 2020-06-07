Breonna, Taylor Would Have Been The Same Age As Me, But They Threw Her In It, Selena Gomez Says

For the artist, entrepreneur, and designer Selena Gomez she added his voice on Friday to the voice of those that call for racial justice in the United States, and the end of police brutality and the arrest of the police officers who ended the life of the paramedical Breonna Taylor while his family celebrated his date of birth.

“Breonna, Taylor would have been 27 years old today. To my own age. But they shot him eight times. Please help me by signing this petition,” she wrote Also, in his account of Instagram, which has added to the internet address of a website which demands justice for her and her family.

The petition, which has surpassed more than four million signatures, calls for the withdrawal of the charges against the officers, “John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and all those involved in the killing and the cover-up of the murder-of-Breonna”.

In addition, she asked the governor of Kentucky, and Andy Beshear, who speaks in the name of Breonna, to which the attorney-general, Mr Daniel Cameron, a name of a lawyer in particular, to investigate the Police Department of Louisville.

The name Taylor is of one of the above-mentioned by the protesters who filled the streets of the major towns and cities of the United States since the end of last year, in protest against the killing of African-Americans, the most recent of George’s Career, at the hands of the Police.

According to reports in the local press that Taylor was sleeping with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, at her home in the city of Louisville, Kentucky, when she heard a loud noise. Then they realized they had opened the door of his house.

Believing that it was a bank robbery, Walker picked up his pistol – which she had a permit to carry it, and opened fire on the attackers. It was the Police who were not able to identify it, and has been, erroneously, to answer a call that is related to narcotic drugs.

The officers responded with a hail-of-22 shot, eight of which have reached the body of Taylor.

The episode took place on the 13th of march, and, so far, have not been disclosed, the outcome of the investigation.

Other artists such as Demi Lovato, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Cyn, Solange, and Kehlani, invited his fans to sign the petition.