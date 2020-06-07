Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd come into the list of the best albums of the year

The Variety magazine, one of the most important publications in the middle of all the entertainment, released on Friday (05), a list of the best albums of the year 2020 (at the moment). It is true that this is a completely atypical year because of the global financial crisis caused by the pandemic) to the Coronavirus. However, the music did not stop, and you can list some of the highlights of the new releases.

The pop, Variety, highlighted albums, Dua Lipa, Lady-Gaga-and-The-Weeknd. See you in the comments!:)

What exactly are Your Lipa’s center, in your second album? It’s a nightclub, an exciting decade of the 1970s? The Prince of the ’80s? The sounds of the dance, he would be reminded of her when she was a kid in the ’90s? It will be Jamiroquai? That is all that has been said above, a collection of 100% free of a life that you literally don’t skip a beat, but he never saves up for a moment to bring you joy. The best album from the dance-pop that emerged in the last few years has been a reversal in some of the stylistic features, as well as the focus on some of the sounds in a real living and breathing that you can see at the bottom of your spine.

The status of Her as a singer and a performer and actress is promising, it is out of the race, but there’s no denying that his last few albums have been uneven, at best. With the “Chromatica”, and she goes back to the dance floor that generated it, and comes up with his best album since “Born This Way”, featuring 13 songs that sound (and three interludes), in 43 mins so compact and concise. But, even though almost all of the songs on the “Chromatica” has a dance beats, the songs are very diverse in many other ways as well. There is plenty of candy to keep the fans engaged for months, and with the ashes of the 70’s, house, new wave, electro, Madonna, vintage hovers over the entire album – in fact, it can be said that this is the album that the fans of Madonna have been wishing (in vain) for it to do for many years to come.

A month after the age of 30 years old – and it’s only a few days of the hiv pandemic in North America, it’s The Weeknd has released the next phase of his career, recording his album is the best done so far, “After Hours”. Sonically, the trademarks are the keyboards, the ultra-cinematic, sub-bass pulse, the beats are strong (which they rarely are dançáveis), the synth of the 80’s flourishes and the caves of the echo, all of which contrasted with her voice, high and angelic. The sound is clearly the Weeknd, but it’s a progression of the unusual – this is something that’s sharp and blurry at the same time.

The 1975, ‘Notes on the Conditional Form’

Childish Gambino, ‘3.15.20’

Fiona Apple, ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

Jason Isbell, ‘Second’

Jay Electronica, ” The Written Testimony,’

Perfume Genius, ” Set My Heart on Fire, Immediately’

Ashley McBryde, ‘Never Will’

Run the Jewels ‘RTJ4’

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush’

