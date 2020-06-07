‘Forbes’ Releases List Of Celebrities, The Most Well-paid In The World

Forbes magazine released its annual list of the 100 celebrities, the most well-paid in the world, and involving famous names in the music, sports, TELEVISION, and film, among others, in the final on Thursday, the 4th.
The manager: Kylie Jenner is the leader of the ranking by 2020, with Us$ 590 million (equivalent to R$ 2.93 billion) in profit during the period under review. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, appearing in the 48th position, with$ 49.5 million.
The singer’s most well-paid, it was Kanye West, with the Us$ 170 million, while the Total was the primary singer has, with a Staggering$ 72 million.
The highest-paid actor in it was Tyler Perry, with$ 97 million, followed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and with 87.5 million. Among the actresses include Jennifer Lopez, with$ 47.5 million, Sofia Vergara, with$ 43 million, and Angelina Jolie, with 35.5 million.
Ellen DeGeneres, with$ 84 million, was the highest-ranked among the presenters of the TV, and on the 12th place. The names of the sport’s stand-out logo in the Top-5, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.
Below is a list of the top well-known names in Brazil, one of the 100 famous, the highest paid in the industry, in the year 2020:
1. Kylie Jenner – $590 million
2. – Kanye-West – – $170 million
3. Roger Federer – $106.3 million
4 – Cristiano Ronaldo – $105-million
5 – Lionel Messi – $104 million
6 – Tyler Perry’s – $97-million
7 – I – $95.5 million
8 – Howard Stern – $90 million
9 – Lebron James – $88,2 million
10 – Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million
12 – Ellen DeGeneres – $84 million
14 – Elton John – $81 million
17 – Ariana Grande – $72 million
18 – Ryan Reynolds – $71,5 million
19 – Gordon-Ramsay – $70 million
20 – Jonas Brothers – $68.5 million
23 – Ed Sheeran – $64 million
25 – Taylor Swift – $63.5 million
28 – J. K. Rowling – $60 million
32 – the Rolling Stones – $59 million
33 – Mark-Wahlberg – $58 million
37 – Ben-Affleck – $55million
39 – Shawn Mendes – $54,5 million
40 – Vin Diesel – $54 million
40 – Lewis Hamilton – $54 million
42 – Jay-Z – $53.5 million
43 – Billie Eilish – $53 million
45 – Jerry Seinfeld – $51 million.
47 – BTS – $50 million
48 – Kim Kardashian – $49.5 million
49 – Drake – $49 million
56 – Jennifer Lopez – $47.5 million
57 – Pink – $47 million
60 – Rihanna – $46 million
64 – Backstreet Boys-with – $45 million
64 – Tom Brady – $45 million
64 – Phil Collins – $45 million
68 – Novak Djokovic – $44.6 million
69 – Will Smith – $44.5 million
71 – Sofia Vergara – $43 million
73 – Celine Dion – $42-million
75 – Adam-Sandler – $41 million
78 – Metallica – $40.5 million
80 – Jackie Chan – $40 million
80 – Rafael Nadal – $40 million
86 – Katy Perry – $38,5 million
87 – Lady Gaga – $38 million
87 – Bon Jovi – $38 million
88 – U2 – $38 million
91 – Paul McCartney – $37 million
91 – Oprah Winfrey – $37 million
95 – Kiss – $36.5 million
97 – Sebastian Vettel – $36.3 million
98 – Serena-Williams – $36 million
99 – Angelina Jolie – $35.5 million
100 – Mohamed Salah – $35.1 million