‘Forbes’ Releases List Of Celebrities, The Most Well-paid In The World

Forbes magazine released its annual list of the 100 celebrities, the most well-paid in the world, and involving famous names in the music, sports, TELEVISION, and film, among others, in the final on Thursday, the 4th.

The manager: Kylie Jenner is the leader of the ranking by 2020, with Us$ 590 million (equivalent to R$ 2.93 billion) in profit during the period under review. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, appearing in the 48th position, with$ 49.5 million.

The singer’s most well-paid, it was Kanye West, with the Us$ 170 million, while the Total was the primary singer has, with a Staggering$ 72 million.

The highest-paid actor in it was Tyler Perry, with$ 97 million, followed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and with 87.5 million. Among the actresses include Jennifer Lopez, with$ 47.5 million, Sofia Vergara, with$ 43 million, and Angelina Jolie, with 35.5 million.

Ellen DeGeneres, with$ 84 million, was the highest-ranked among the presenters of the TV, and on the 12th place. The names of the sport’s stand-out logo in the Top-5, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

Below is a list of the top well-known names in Brazil, one of the 100 famous, the highest paid in the industry, in the year 2020:

1. Kylie Jenner – $590 million

2. – Kanye-West – – $170 million

3. Roger Federer – $106.3 million

4 – Cristiano Ronaldo – $105-million

5 – Lionel Messi – $104 million

6 – Tyler Perry’s – $97-million

7 – I – $95.5 million

8 – Howard Stern – $90 million

9 – Lebron James – $88,2 million

10 – Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

12 – Ellen DeGeneres – $84 million

14 – Elton John – $81 million

17 – Ariana Grande – $72 million

18 – Ryan Reynolds – $71,5 million

19 – Gordon-Ramsay – $70 million

20 – Jonas Brothers – $68.5 million

23 – Ed Sheeran – $64 million

25 – Taylor Swift – $63.5 million

28 – J. K. Rowling – $60 million

32 – the Rolling Stones – $59 million

33 – Mark-Wahlberg – $58 million

37 – Ben-Affleck – $55million

39 – Shawn Mendes – $54,5 million

40 – Vin Diesel – $54 million

40 – Lewis Hamilton – $54 million

42 – Jay-Z – $53.5 million

43 – Billie Eilish – $53 million

45 – Jerry Seinfeld – $51 million.

47 – BTS – $50 million

48 – Kim Kardashian – $49.5 million

49 – Drake – $49 million

56 – Jennifer Lopez – $47.5 million

57 – Pink – $47 million

60 – Rihanna – $46 million

64 – Backstreet Boys-with – $45 million

64 – Tom Brady – $45 million

64 – Phil Collins – $45 million

68 – Novak Djokovic – $44.6 million

69 – Will Smith – $44.5 million

71 – Sofia Vergara – $43 million

73 – Celine Dion – $42-million

75 – Adam-Sandler – $41 million

78 – Metallica – $40.5 million

80 – Jackie Chan – $40 million

80 – Rafael Nadal – $40 million

86 – Katy Perry – $38,5 million

87 – Lady Gaga – $38 million

87 – Bon Jovi – $38 million

88 – U2 – $38 million

91 – Paul McCartney – $37 million

91 – Oprah Winfrey – $37 million

95 – Kiss – $36.5 million

97 – Sebastian Vettel – $36.3 million

98 – Serena-Williams – $36 million

99 – Angelina Jolie – $35.5 million

100 – Mohamed Salah – $35.1 million