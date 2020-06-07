“John Wick In 4” Director suggests that the character of Halle Berry may be a problem with the following

Halle Berry is returning to the “John Wick in 4”, reprising the role of Sophie, and it will be in serious trouble in the wake of the agreement with the managing director of the corporation. In a recent interview with THR, Chad Stahelski has confirmed the return of the Father, and he suggested that he would be “worried” about the future of the character, but they rely on the fact that it would be “tough”.

“I’d be worried about it, but it would rely on the fact that Sofia is very tough and will do whatever it takes to protect the people who matter,” he said. “Of course, she has a good heart to help John in the way that it has helped them. She picked up the code, rather than to your own suffering.”

The last film in the franchise saw, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) to escape New York City when a contract for $14 million, making it the target of the biggest killers in the world.”

All of the films in the franchise, “John Wick” is available on the book’s Amazon Prime Video, as the fourth film in the franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.