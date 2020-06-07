Katy Perry: My Daughter Is Very Strong, Like Her Mother

Eight months pregnant of her first child, a daughter, Katy Perry told in an interview to Luciano Huck, the “melting Pot”, as it is to be pregnant in the middle of a pandemic.

My daughter is very strong, like her mother

The baby is the result of the relationship of her with the actor Orlando Bloom.

“I’m so excited, this is my first baby. I had so many emotional experiences, I had a great spiritual journey, and it’s good to be 35 years old, I’m very happy to be living and to be grateful”.

The artist told me that even in the final stages of pregnancy, decided not to postpone their new album, due to come out on the 15th day of the month of August. The first song released was “Daisies”.

In the clip, it’s pretty much in my backyard in Santa Barbara, in the town that I was born with. I’ve never thought of doing something as simple and crude as that clip

‘We’re going to be more grateful for it’

I had the Luciano Huck in the beginning of the pandemic and found it all very up in the air.

“I put my family and I have tried to take care of them and making plans to stop in a week’s time, which was very weird because I’m used to making plans for an eight-month to one year. In this situation, you have to deal with you.”

The singer said that everyone has to think of the positive side of this.

In spite of being chaotic, depressing, sad, and so I was only too happy to throw in a song that speaks of the perseverance to go through all of that and go back to the way you want it, you’ve dreamed of it for you

“When we came out of it safely, we’re all going to want to live the life we have always dreamed of, and I know that she is precious, and we are going to be most grateful to you, I hope”.