Salma Hayek has expressed in the case of a mexican killed by police

Salma Hayek is the star of the movie, Frida, who has got used to your voice and your platforms are to social causes, such as support for the protests in the United States and around the world against racism and police violence. But also looking for other parts, the actress has used her profile on Instagram to protest against an incident in Mexico City.

By using a mask on the photo with the words “Justice for Giovanni,” Salma has shown in the case of John Lopez’s 30-year-old, who would have been beaten to death by police because he was not wearing a helmet in the face, in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus.

“The righteousness of Giovanni Lopez, who has been detained in Mexico for more than 10 policemen for allegedly not wear a mask,” she wrote in the caption of your posting.

The wife of billionaire businessman, Francois-Henri Pinault also said that the boy “has just been found shot in the leg and beaten to death,” and called for an end to the corruption and brutality of the police”.

According to the Associated Press, the case of john it happened on the 4th of May, near Mexico, when he was arrested for resisting arrest. He would have been dead in a matter of hours, while in the custody of the police, no arrests have been made in the case up to now.

