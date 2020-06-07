As well as, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga, it’s Shawn Mendes will also surrender to his Instagram to give a voice to young leaders in the black

With a full range of motion anti-racist that went on in the last few days in the United States and in many parts of the world, in protest of the death of George Floyd, a black American, was murdered for years by a white policeman.

In support of the motion, and the protest, many music artists have joined in the protests in solidarity with the causes of anti-racist, and the names Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga including give up their Instagrams to give a voice to the organizations and the leaders of the black community. The action on this is now also done by Shawn Mendes.

Instagram Shawn Mendes

Starting this Friday (05), and by the next day, then the Instagram of a Shawn Mendes will publish only the stories of the young leaders of the black community who are at the forefront of the struggles of the anti-racist.

“I’ve decided to turn my deck into Instagram and add my stories in the next few days for some of the young leaders of the black awesome that you are making the changes on the front lines of the fight against systemic racism. Please welcome them with love and sympathy,” he wrote the music on the other.

The first publication, the singer talks about Zyahna Australia young, a student and activist who organized the first protest needs new types of partnerships to the age of 12 years, with a focus on the lives of the young, black, unarmed, that were taken away by the brutality of the police.

Zyahna it was also the highlight of the 21 most outstanding under 21 years of age of the magazine Teen Vogue.

In addition to the devote your Instagram and Instagram Storiea s to the youth leaders of the black on your wrestling needs new types of partnerships, Shawn Mendes it also gave the Instagram the Shawn Mendes Foundation for the same purpose, while giving more details about the life and history of the struggle of the Zyahna Australia.

In addition to all of the shares of the visibility on the social networks Shawn Mendes also, he went out on to the streets in protest anti-racist. Along with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello the Canadian singer has also been seen in the midst of the many demonstrators who were protesting against the brutal death of a George Floyd in support of the motion Black Lives Matter.