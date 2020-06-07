She has grown up! Millie Bobby Brown appears in beyond recognition, it shocks all the fans

Millie Bobby Brown has impressed by posting a photo on Instagram of her new look. The star of the Stranger Things we came up with the long wires and a lot more clear, but what called my attention was the countenance of an adult in the show. In the comments, Millie has received a lot of praise for it. “Very nice,” said Mariah Carey. “Please, help us, the little girl grew up too fast,” she wrote to a follower in brazil.

In spite of all the positive reviews, and many have questioned the look and feel of the Millie, which is not consistent with his age. The actress, who gives life to the Game, is only 15 years old, and this is not the first time that there was a debate over the sexualization of a young girl because of the media. For the first time since she shocked the fans, it was in the fall of 2017 at the age of 13 years old, when she appeared in a dress made of leather, and with straight, shoulder-length.

We still don’t know if Millie has changed the look to the next phase of the Game, or any other jobs in the theater so far have not made public. On Twitter, fans of the series have commented on the subject, including comparisons with Natalia Dyer, Nancy, for 22 years.