Sophie Turner Shows The Belly Of Gravida When You Walk In With Joe Jonas

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
4
The couple announced their engagement in the fall of 2017, and was married in may of 2019 (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The actress, Sophie Turner was spotted out in Los Angeles (united states), with the belly of a pregnant woman as she was walking with her husband, Joe, Jonas. The speculation is that the couple waits for the first child, circulated in February, but it has not been confirmed by either of the two. Check out the photos, released by the website TMZ:

Sophie Turner was well-known for the role of Sansa Stark in the tv series Game of Thrones, while Joe Jonas is part of the Jonas Brothers, alongside siblings Nick and Kevin. The couple announced their engagement in the fall of 2017 and was married in May of 2019 at the latest, on the Las Vegas strip.

