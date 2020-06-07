Taylor Swift has said that Cara Delevingne is a loyal friend

Taylor Swift has praised Cara Delevingne in a new interview that the model for the magazine, However, which is the cover of this month’s issue. The singer, model and actress and 27-year-old is a friend, a deeply loyal to’.

Taylor, you wrote a very sweet tribute to your Guy, to be published, in which he described his friend as an ‘eccentric, hilarious, and loving’.

By means of e-mail, Swift said, “Man, this is extreme, eccentric, humorous, loving, and deeply loyal. She is an explorer by nature, and are always on the lookout for the next adventure, the one that causes it to be a wild ride to be a friend to her. You will legitimately never know where the night will take you when he is close to you.”, justified.

“But, even though it is animated, and outgoing, she is also the person who you will find in the corner of the party talking to someone who she just met for hours, just because they are going through a difficult time. It is a deeply curious and deeply sensitive. It’s that blend of curiosity and sensitivity, which I think makes it such a natural process of becoming someone else on camera.”, states, to name a few.

Quarantine of the family

Taylor Swift has revealed how she has spent her years. The singer has confessed that she is looking forward to her role of mistress of the house, and it takes time to cook, drink wine and listen to classical music.

In an interview with People magazine, clarkson said:

“I just love to spend an afternoon cooking while I drink a glass of wine, and I listen to the old songs”.

Previously, she was in a conversation on the radio, SiriusXM, which has been watching old movies I’d never seen before.

“A lot of people were watching TV in the meanwhile. I, too, have seen some old movies that I had ever seen. In fact, I have seen the Rear Window, and if you have not watched it, watch it. It has Grace Kelly, it’s phenomenal, and it is after his mother’s death,” he said.

The Swift has been the lock-down with your boyfriend and his family.

Recently, she asked the fans if they can’t, they should stay at home to avoid spreading the flu and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

