The Rolling Stone · that Jennifer Aniston did not want to go back to the last season of Friends?

The series Friends of the show revealed a number of actors are hilarious and very convincing with the personalities and energies that are different, but they fit perfectly.

Ross (David Schwimmer) was the way Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) was the most popular, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), who had the spirit of freedom, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) was on the scene, (Matthew Perry) was in the comic, and Monica (Courteney Cox) was the parent company.

The show wouldn’t be the same without some of these characters are so loved by the public, and it is for this reason that, in accordance with the CheatSheetthe executives of the show were kind of tense when the Jennifer Aniston he said that he would not return for a fourth season.

The actress, who won the role of Rachel Green in 1994, has seen his career as leverage, never following on from the success of Friends.

Even though the series has been very successful, and other members of the cast, including Aniston, had other designs, and the films in which they were working. As well, the times they were a little difficult, and the producers of the show decided to end it.

Sorry about the end of the loop, Anniston wasn’t sure if I could continue with the tenth and final season. Later, she reflected on the matter, and he said, “I want that [a série] end it while people still loved them, and we are in full swing. And I, too, have wondered: ‘How much more of Rachel do I have in me?’”

Eventually, the actress and the 51-year-old has decided to end the season, and up to now, the public feels a lack of fun among friends at the Central Perk.