They grow up so fast! JoJo Siwa is a part of dating, and you should be aware of the so-called ‘ boy

Fans of JoJo Siwa is surtando as soon as the artist is dating!

Well-known for his role on the reality tv show “Dance Moms” and it is one of the brightest stars in the internet Apart from the girl, 17, it is being the subject of all sides. This time, she opened up in an indirect way, about their relationship.

At the beginning of the year, and the fans are multi-talented, come to a suspicion that the child is looking at the driver It Is Brown and since then, speculation has been growing as Well publish photos and videos to the boy. They have been seen several times together, and after this video, the rumors that they were coming to do their job.

In March, she reached to comment on The E! News about It and gave you a fugidinha the answer to talk to you about it. She said that they have known each other since he was 8 years old, and he is a close friend of the family, but with a little sweet, JoJo, told me that he was looking forward to seeing the boy at the end of the week.

Confirming that she is dating came after the publication of the TikTok. A user of the social network has made a video inviting her to be his partner in the dance, she responded by doing a duet, but he said that he is committed to. Well it did not name, and he didn’t say what it is with Women, but for the fans, they said, are you sure that it’s the driver. It gives just a little peek at the video:

No one can deny, and not acknowledge that the relationship with the boy, but after all the photos and rumors, we’re hoping it will be!