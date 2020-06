she opened up the game on his relationship with, with whom she was in no mood for flirting in the New Movie & TV Awards of the year. In an interview with The E! News,revealed that it is only a friendship and your relationship to it. Will it be the same?

Asked about a photo he posted on Instagram, in which it appears, to gain a kiss from the actor, She replied: “Zac and I have been working very closely with the movie. I can understand why people go crazy for something like this, but Zac and I are very good friends“. The film Baywatch his debut on the 15th of June in Brazil.