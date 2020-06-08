Bella Thorne Directs The X-Rated Movie And See The Trailer

In the face of a career left in Hollywood, the actress and singer, Bella Thorne is getting into the porn industry. But that’s not the way you’d expect.

On Tuesday (13 may), the Framing let go, the first trailer for Her & Him, as long as it is part of the “seal of the arts” of the company, and often brings out special guests for a more in-copyright and pornography.

Check out the trailer below.

Her & Him, it revolves around a subject that continues to surprise us with the message of the text, at the home of his girlfriend, which was the start of a sexual encounter, out-of-control. The movie is starred by two of the stars of the porn, Abella, Danger, and Small Hands.

The film is being screened at the Film Festival in Oldenburg, and it will be available in the Framing soon.