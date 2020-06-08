Beyonce makes a speech, the BEAUTIFUL and the powerful

Because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, students from around the world have had their proms were canceled. With this in mind, YouTube has taken the initiative to organize a ceremony, a virtual super-nice, and he invited many artists to pay their respects to the students from around the world. In addition to performances from Katy Perry, and Lizzo also saw the powerful statements from Beyonce, Michelle, and Barack Obama.

In his speech, the inspirational, the Queen B also stressed the importance of the protests that have swept the United States following the brutal killing of George’s Career. “Congratulations to our learner of the year 2020. You are here in the midst of a global crisis, a pandemic, gender, and the manifestations of the expression of the world’s outrage at the senseless death of another human being, a black man without a weapon” he lamented.

“Thank you for the use of their voices and told the world that the lives of black women matter the most. The killing of George, the Band, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many, many others have left us broken in pieces. He left the country in search of answers. We have seen that the heart when they are put into positive action, can help change. The real change started with you, this is the new generation of graduates of the high school and college which we celebrate today.”, said.

The singer also touched on the sexism that is still prevalent in the music industry, and he explained that he had to build his / her own path to success. “The entertainment business is still very much male-dominated. It is still a very male-dominated and, as a woman, I haven’t seen feminine models, enough with the opportunities. The very few black women had a reserved place at the table” said.

“So I had to chop the wood and build my own table. And then I asked for the best to sit down with me in it. This is meant to engage women, men, and excluded individuals who were missing and waiting to be seen. I’ve got a lot of pride in offering them a place at the table” said.

Bey said the fact that race and gender are still factors to take into consideration when it’s time to hire a professional. “Some of the best creatives, and entrepreneurs, who in spite of the extremely skilled and talented, they were rejected as the executives of large companies, because they are women, or why the gap emerged. For the youth, our future leaders, to know that you are going to make the world go round. I hope to see you. Making choices is powerful. They are very good,” called.

“And for the young kings, the lean-to to their vulnerability, and redefine their masculinity. Lead with your heart. There are a lot of different ways of being bright. Don’t let the world make you feel that you need to fit in, to be bright”, he said.

Having dedicated his career to convey to the world about black culture and it’s importance, Bey asked the young people to continue giving a voice to women and minorities. “To all of those who are different. If you are part of a group that doesn’t have a chance to be in the center of the stage, then create your own stage and make it possible for them to see you… I hope you don’t ever stop being yourself. At the time it is right now. If you take the visa said.

In the end, Mr. Carter made a call for new leaders: “I pray that you will keep on celebrating and valuing the lives of people different from their own. You are at a turning point in the world. And what the hell, how much you have contributed! Keep up the good work. Forget about your fears and doubts. They continue to bet on themselves.”

He also left a phone message and a soft to the graduates was a couple, Michelle and Barack Obama. The former first lady of the USA, he began his speech by reminding the graduates to thank family members who have helped to secure this position. “Even if you’re not with your robe, and) of the road to receive the diploma, while your family members yell, and you have to make a go of shame, yet you have all these people with you today. Do they deserve your love and gratitude,” she said, with a grin.

“This is the culmination of a long journey. Think back when you were starting out in your first year, you will probably only be hoped that, when it came to the day of graduation from high school, went to find staff and to prepare for college, graduate school, first job. And then, when they were ready to take the next step, everything slowed to a crawl. In the world that has played pandemic influenza on its way“ said Barak, praising the persistence of the students in their studies during this difficult time.

“That’s a lot to ask of anyone, but you’ve got it, independent of everything else. We wish to let you know that all of the work that you have done to ensure that this is one of the best investments you can make. Keep your head up and celebrate!” ended.

We had incredible performances from Lizzo, to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance”, with the New York Philharmonic, as well as Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Military, Tove Lo, Chris Martin, Ben Platt, and Ty Dolla $ign, who have come together for a special version of “Beautiful Day”, the lead single from the group U2. Watch: