Brie Larson: The Stunt Doubles Deserve A Lot More Credit

The stunt doubles deserve a lot more credit than they usually receive. After all, they are the ones who make the game crazy hard, when the actors are not able to.

However, the main actors usually get all the glory.

However, there are some who see the injustice of it all. When you Brie Larson, she won the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight, it really brought out his stunt doubles for Captain Marvel is on the stage to help him accept the award.

How awesome is that?

We watch Movie and had a closer look at the stunt doubles for Captain Marvel and we were surprised to learn that people are beautiful and incredibly talented, they are completely deserving of the award.

The character of Larson-in the Captain Marvel comics have some of the fight scenes, very intense. To help make this stunt look easy, it actually has two stunt doubles from the body. Renae Moneymaker, and Joanna Bennett.

Both of the women were invited on to the stage when Larson won the award in the MTV Movie, and she made sure that the public knew about the great role that they represent.

“I would like to take this moment to really thank the two women who are here next to me,” said Larson during his acceptance speech.

“These are the women that I have known, and they were also parts I-iii of The Marvel universe. I couldn’t have done this movie without them. They are the basis of who they are. They are the living embodiment of The Marvel universe.”

Moneymaker and Bennett have many years of experience and is carried out in the world of the laboratory. According to the IMDb, Moneymaker has worked on more than 40 films, while Bennett has more than 60 papers in their career.

However, when Larson was thanked on stage and it was probably the first time that one of them received a lot of attention for their hard work.