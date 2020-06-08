Chromatica, Lady Gaga, is a portrait of the surreal today

In the midst of a pandemic, it does not seem to be an easy undertaking in any kind of business, what’s to say in a project, audio-visual, musical, and complex, with aesthetics being honored. And, as if to include the pop song in a long time, full of struggles and sorrows, grievances, and the search for a hope group. Go back to the spectrum of music from the decade of 2000, the letters, the sex, recognize the autosuperação, hip-hop, jumpy, electronic dance music dominating the scene at the end of the decade, there is talk about partying and futuristic? There seems to be a fact. In Chromatica new album of Lady Gaga – which has taken the music scene by storm, the dance is a way of celebrating their pain, and their learning, and in addition to that, as we learn to understand that life is made of moments, low moments, you start to new beginnings, resurrections, revolution?

In order to understand the pop-dance of Lady Gaga in the year 2020, the same year, and in 2009 brought it to a pop-out bold with the elements of the drive oitentista and style is extremely futuristic, you have to go back to the beginning of the last decade. In a time in which the names are a little tapped into the top of the charts, it has revealed the wishes of the consumer due to the art in a more realistic and vulnerable.

The effect of All to the influence of Lana Del Rey

In 2011, the regozijávamos of a new era, full of color, and extremely electronic, and a little open to security vulnerabilities. Be the hit of the year “Party Rock Anthem” the group LMFAO. The other songs on the surface on the wave of electronic dance music with a European take over the world. Examples of these are “In The Dark” from DEV “Like a G6”, The Cataracs, and “We Found Love” by Rihanna. Lady Gaga, at this moment gives an account similar to Chromatica your album Born This Way (2011) speaking of gender, race, religion, or controversial topics. The album was a success, but it wasn’t enough to sway to the music scene of the time, as well as The Fame (2009) and The Fame Monster (2010) so.

It seemed impossible that a magical, romantic, it was a huge hit. Some of the hits, the alternative seemed to be to get most of the way there since 2008, and, following the example of the British Duffy, with a still, happy and vintage “Mercy”. Anyway, from 2010 to 2012, the music world saw was filled to overflowing with pop, bubble gum, and electronic music that filled the radio stations. A phenomenon which is unpredictable, appeared on the british singer Adele took the world with a song, devastated, pure, and honest. “Rolling In The Deep” it was the biggest hit of the year, to be followed by “Someone Like You” from the album 21 he began a journey that was to become the most sold of this century. It would be for the listener to ask for a respite and the opportunity to be imperfect and vulnerable?

The ‘ 10

The clock will start to roll in, and, yes, the tags start to change their behavior and to take an approach closer to the consumer, as a means of entertainment, they need to come down from its pedestal, and to understand the power of the internet. And in the midst of a feeding frenzy of Rumor has it, there is the American-Lana-Del-Rey-with a carbon footprint that is totally different from the British, and reserved, she comes up with an album that is a mixture of hip-hop, to jazz orchestras of the ’50s and’ 60s. We can say that in the first instance, she was not so well received. Her look glamorous, and that it seemed to have been transported to a movie-star generated a question in the press, and the rumors are ungrateful.

Even so, your video will be shot in a hotel room “Playing Video Games” it was one of the biggest hits of the year, all over the planet, and there began the story of a style and sound that would influence the entire world of music. The debut album from Lana and the “Born To Die” it is record-breaking at staying in the charts for almost a decade now, he has to figure on the higher stop of the disk in the world The Billboard 200 chart.

Lana Del Rey continues her work and never-before-seen for generation Y and Z, And then do not delay, for it is the power of two of the greatest singers of the time when you start to affect the arrival of pop, more gloomy, dreary, and full of references to the ‘dark side’ of life. In Europe, the duo Hurts entrada of his hit song “Wonderful Life” in the United States, with artists such as Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Beyonce, and Rihanna were the following: the aesthetics of the gold. the band “Fun.” put it We Are Young at the top of the charts, Bruno Mars is moving forward with her is also a remarkable blues-and-The-Weeknd came up with their hip-hop/pop is extremely dark.

In a world where it Was Eilish, is the brightest star in the pop

The rest is history, and may be summed up as the fate of two names: But and Was Eilish. Two of the biggest names of the teenagers in the scene, bring up the obvious influence of their predecessors and to have been signed from time to time what we might call the “vulnerabilização of pop music,” and if you still doubt the power of pop, to be honest and vulnerable, we can turn to the latest articles from critics that say exactly what you say: the younger the listener does not see more in the pursuit of perfection, and it is true.

Going back to the target of our analysis, during the last decade the above-mentioned, Lady Gaga was experimenting with a new genre and a reinvention: 2015 has made an album that’s jazz, in partnership with the veteran and Tony Benett to become the number 1 in the world. Joanne (2016)an ode to country-pop starts to bring it to the forefront of the genre, which appeared in the fall, and by 2019, “A Star Is Born” established itself as a legend. The soundtrack to the movie of the same name on the surrendered The Grammy Awards, The Oscars, and to all of the major awards in the industry. In addition to being her fourth single from the album followed, reaching the top of the charts.

At this point, they all thought she had given up on the mission, on the whole, the individuality of the human as it began “Born This Way” (2011) and “ARTPOP” (2013). To the world, and it seemed that one of the biggest stars of our generation they were comfortable with a conservative, and is fixed on the body of the song.

Chromatica is a simultaneous application of redemption.

And that expectation should never be fed, since even with the music a more raw, Lady Gaga has delivered roles in the horror series of all time, and has the brand of make-up that explores the artistic side of the market, and is investing heavily in the recording of an album by electronic BloodPop at the same time that you take to the stage Las Vegas with a residence, the music is full of references to Asian culture, and the world retro futuristic of the Cyber-punk.

The point is that, once again, something unexpected happens and changes the whole direction of the industry. The name of the song sees him in a trap, pop, rap, and other styles are coming from. Nothing comes up Lady Gaga with a record of electropop, industrial, full of lyrics about depression, redemption, and the criticism that there are more poor in the culture of the digital: the conspiracy, the destruction of reputations, and cancellations. Chromatica brings up a whole new world. As well as the promises in the manifesto of the album, which according to Gaga was a place where “nothing is greater or better than the other.

Dancing in the chaos

In the midst of a scenario of a pandemic, this album is breaking all record sales, and streaming: this Is the music the best debut since the Thank U, Next (2019), Ariana Grande – but it also explores the darker side of pop. And this is yet another proof of that formula and the estereotipagens, whatever they may be, they do not work anymore. Who would have thought, in listening to an album with tracks that will feature on the group in k-pop BLACKPINK the legend of pop music He’s Performing With Elton John? And yet, even so, then this job might sound crazy before you in the first play and provides a narrative together, and it portrays their world.

At the same time, Lady Gaga has been a pioneer in the understanding of the current situation. In partnership with UNICEF, has organized the greatest festival of the music of the world: Together At Home. Broadcast on all the major American broadcasters and the internet, the festival has teamed with companies competing on the exchange for the purpose of bringing optimism to the season is the most difficult of the last few years.

As well as the “Norman’s Money. Rockwell”, last studio album of the contemporary Lana Del Reythe latest move in Gaga seems to be a truthful observation at the present time, with its touch of surrealism. Creativity is a gift: let’s go to the other world, Chromatica, a land of futuristic, semi-apocalyptic time, where the personalities shine, and are more than ever necessary to you. Wow, it seems like a big joke to the generation of Z, but in fact it reflects what we all want right now: to go beyond.