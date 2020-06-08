Emilia Clarke Admits That She Has Not Yet Passed The End Of The Game Of Thrones



It has been almost a year since the popular series of medieval fantasy to the HBO, Game of Thrones it closed its 8th and final season. But even with that, the time to healing of all, according to conventional wisdom, it doesn’t appear to have helped to settle the confusing feelings of Emilia Clarke about the program if you decided.

On the contrary, the actress who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen, for all eight seasons and now it is ready to open by the end of the series, which originally aired in May of 2019 at the latest. At that time, the final season of the series was not well received by the fans.

The public felt betrayed by the showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss that made it a home to many universities without being able to explain your motivation for this to happen. The complaints from the fans, they didn’t stop appearing on the internet in the last week that the show has aired, and in the weeks (even months!) the following.

Now, speaking with a news channel in the UK The Sunday Times Reportedsure, it seems that Clarke has a feel very similar to that of the fans. And she’s even admitted that he felt that in some way prior to the filming of the final episode:

“Yes, yes, I do feel for her. I really felt for her. And yes, I was irritated for Jon to not have to deal with anything at all? He got away with murder. It literally”.

“I know how I felt when I read it for the first time, and I tried it, step by step, you do not see a lot of what other people might say to you,” she said on the show.

Clarke also admitted that he was sad that his sister did not have a “happily ever after”, and he shared that he felt that the season finale of Game of Thrones would have been more satisfying if it had lasted more than six episodes: “it would be nice to have worked on this for most of the time.”