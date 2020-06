Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart, waiting for the second child, you already know the sex of the baby.

The actor of 40 years, he shared photos of his wife, a daughter in Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, and son Kenzo, 2, Eniko is in, which is the revelation of what the family is going to be more of a girl.

The woman, Eniko, wears a pink strip and say, “It’s a girl!”.