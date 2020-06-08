Kylie Jenner speaks out on the end of his friendship with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner is still dealing with the loss of her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Celebrity 22-year-old has returned to talk about the end of her relationship with Woods after he discovered that it had been involved with Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

There’s this one time, in one of the episodes of the reality tv show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘, Khloé reveals that she received a message from Jordyn.

“I don’t know if I need to talk to her, the genre, yet I can’t get it back. Never will you feel that she is able to return to my life again,” said Khloé, saying, however, that he would be willing to do it for a Case.

“The sad thing is, that in the case you lost your best friend and feel what it was like for me overcomes her, and she, too, is dealing with a loss,” he said.

It was then Khloé has decided to talk to Kylie about it.

“I don’t think that all of this happened for a reason, for me, for her, for you, for all of us. It was for my safety. She was living with me. We did everything together, and I feel like there’s a part of me that had to grow up without her. There are times when people are particular reasons in your life and in others they are not. Of course, I love it. But right now she’s at it. I’m on my own said, Kylie.

Khloé couldn’t have been more proud of the decision of a sister.