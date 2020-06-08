Mother Britney Spears Shares A Photo Of The Safe With The Boy In The Post Against Racism

The mother of singer Britney Spears has shared on Facebook a photo of one of her grandchildren to the safety of the family, Lonnie, in a post about racism. According to the entrepreneur, 65 years old, the picture is an old one, having been made when the youngest son of Britney at an early age, but it’s still a record for the admiration of the family for their safety.

“I would like to share one of my favorite photos from the family of a man who has been a constant presence in the lives of my two grandchildren since they were babies,” writes Lynne Spears in the caption of the image. “He will love our child unconditionally, and we love it that way.”

She concluded by saying: “We Are very fortunate they are to have a man as a good influence in their lives, and we are all better for knowing him. Love does not see color, as I have a grandson looking for a great super-hero of him in the photo.

The post and the image have been entered into by the Britney fans on social media. “What Lonnie looks like a man is that adorable!”, said of a person. “Love, you really don’t see color,” said the other. “Great example,” said a third. “Brilliant!” Thank you for that,” thanked them for someone else.