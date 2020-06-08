Picture of Taylor Swift is used by hackers to install viruses on computers

The technique used to hide malicious code in a picture the singer was in the short-hand is, not a new thing. However, we must remember that a photograph in and of itself, if it is opened by an editor or image viewer, it’s good. The file is only used to hide the malware in some of the security solutions. In the picture, only to get “service” on a computer that is already infected, you will download it from the internet and now the “screen” on the monitors in the security that you are active on your computer. In the past, the image of the actress Scarlett Johansson that has already been used for this purpose.

The company’s digital security Sophos anti-virus released the report warning about a virus that is hidden in the picture of the pop singer’s North American Taylor Swift . The code that is called by the Sophos anti-virus for MyKings however, other companies in the digital security they can call it, DarkCloud, or Smominru. The plague is a virtual that has been in operation since the fall of 2017 by infecting more than 500 to a thousand machines in the first few months. After the major actions of companies in digital security, has been able to reduce its range.

The attack carried out by the MyKings it is not fancy, but the ever-opportunistic since the virus looks for the easiest targets, and are exposed. The main thing the targets the Hackers ‘ machines to corporate networks with Windows by attacking the software and the services in the out of date versions, where there is a failure of security. Once you are infected, the malicious code behind the image is performed by performing the installation of the program by the cryptocurrency.

The program can take advantage of the processing capabilities of the machine to carry out the mining, and you’ll notice, at the most, with a slowdown in the system, and an increase in the activity of the network. To prevent a possible removal of the virus, it installs itself in several places on the computer. If you don’t perform a complete removal of, another part of the virus that re-installs it again and the components are discarded. In addition to this, the MyKings close some of the doors from the outside, so that no other malware will be able to use your computer.

The Sophos anti-virus is recommended updating the operating system, and software protection. To observe the behavior of the computer and the network traffic will also help you to identify whether your computer is infected with it or not. According to the company, the hacking bill about $ 300.00 per day in cryptocurrency, or more precisely, the Monero. This value has been higher in the past, due to the devaluation of the peso in the cryptocurrency.

Source: Security Newspaper