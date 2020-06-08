The Eternals | Salma Hayek And It Must Add To The Film From Marvel Studios

The Eternals film in step 4 of the Marvel Studios promises heavy-weights in the squad. According to The Wrap, Salma Hayek (The) it should be in the next star will be joining a long one. The role has not been revealed.

They are the cast of the film Angelina Jolie Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-Seok. In the adaptation, Jolie will play Sersi, the character joined the Avengers in the ’90s, and has remained with the team for four years. Even without the details, the film will focus on the relationship between Sersi and Ikaris. Richard Madden Game of Thrones’s Bodyguard) it should be the role of the Ikaris.

It is possible that in Hayek’s stand on the role of Thena, an experienced warrior, who inspired mortals to build up the city of Athens.

Created by Jack Kirby (1976), a history of the Eternal is there for millions of years, and when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials have experimented on genetically and the people, in order to create the individuals in the super-powerful, well-known as those Above, along with the boss Deviants. The two groups turned against each other over the years. The Eternal spirit also fought with the gods of greek, roman, and nordic countries before he left the Earth to explore the stars.

The Eternal it still doesn’t have a premiere date. The Character Of Zao The Rider he directs from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo (Bad).