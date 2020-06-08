War! Furious at the approach of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie prepares for revenge

Early reports suggested that Angelina Jolie would have been unaffected by the media on the reunion between her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and first wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards, the 20th of January. The Casalinho most of the Hollywood in the year 2000 – and they were married in secret in Malibu, in the year 2000 and split up in 2005 it was photographed in an atmosphere of great complicity between the kisses, hugs, and smiles.

But it seems that there is nothing of the sort. On the other hand, the role of the ‘Evil’ she was very angry with all the attention surrounding the former couple. According to the press release of the international, Angelina Jolie is “tired of being the bad guy in the love story of Brad and Jennifer”. It will be recalled that the actor was separated from Aniston to be with Jolie.

In the meantime, the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have all been to a festival, said, ” it was a lot of party-to-party. Agastada in the process, it considers that the suffering and humiliation, and Angelina concocts a plan to get revenge on an ex-husband’s will. And is going to touch you where it hurts the most: in their pockets, each involving a few million dollars. It will bring a new case, and nothing will make it stop.

“It’s possible that she will ask for millions more for the day. At Angelina’s you’ll be able to what he wants, or make his / her life [Brad Pitt] the wretched it, ” says a source close to the actress.