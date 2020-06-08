You Wouldn’t Believe It From These Few Photos Of Lady Gaga Before The Fame

But to earn a living, “I started working as a bartender,” he recalled. “It was definitely not a thing of money. I really wish I could go to school, but I haven’t done the research on the photo, my focus was on earning money.”

At only 24 years old, Saniewska had moved away from Poland, Brazil, and the United States two years ago with the dream of becoming a photographer.

In the Summer of 2005, Saniewska was to take care of the bar at the same restaurant in the West Village, where the 19-year-old briefly worked as a waitress.

I’ve met Lady Gaga, and even before the world tours, “The Fame” or even the dress made of meat. A colleague, photographer Malgorzata Saniewska knew her simply as the with the of your colleague in the restaurant, Stefani Germanotta.

Keep an eye on your bank account and that was what drove Saniewska to study accounting, leaving photography as a hobby. She went on to take pictures of the landscape of the city of New York to create his own shots, and the Gaga: one of the first models to be photographed.

“We were a group of colleagues, there have been a lot together, but she was the girl with the most friendly staff ever.” he said Saniewska. “At that time, she gave me a CD of her first single from the band, and I listen to it, and I was really impressed with that. And she is a beautiful woman. On the basis of their appearance and in her personality I thought (a photoshoot) it would be a lot of fun”.

At this time, in the Concert “playing the piano and singing”. This artist is 19 years old, she was very talented. She didn’t talk too much about it, but it was said that he was studying music. … No, I can’t even explain to you how it sounds with just a piano,” he said Saniewska. “I offered her a photoshoot, and she said yes straight away.”

Lady Gaga has had in mind the perfect location: The house of her parents on the Upper East Side. The two young men entered the train and went up there and did the work to create the Saniewska said that it was the first photoshoot of Lady Gaga, even though Saniewska didn’t know it at the time.

“The house was empty, it was just us two,” he said Saniewska. “I knew she was a singer, so our focus was her and her first piano. We sat in the living room of her parents’, and the piano was on the main menu.

“It’s a good model, of course,” she added Saniewska, with a laugh. Armed only with the first câmare, Saniewska left of the photoshoot and intimate as they unfold naturally. “We didn’t have any plan.”

“We are basically back to her home, she got her hair and make-up, she picked up the clothes, and we have started,” he recalled. The lighting was natural: “No strobe lights, nothing special, no tripods,” she said. “That was close.

Saniewska, who was never formally trained, she said that she took about 200 pictures that day. Once you have removed the images that result, by choosing the pictures with better lighting, he presented Lady Gaga with a CD with all the photos. The singer is on the rise, he was pleased with them and have used some of them for your own promotional material.

Of course, Saniewska I could not see that the young man photographed on a Summer’s day in 2005, to become a super-star in the international as it is today. In fact, Saniewska says that in the beginning, and when he saw her as Lady Gaga, there was, and had used her as a servant at the table, a brunette with long hair.

Even when it’s the fame, Gaga continued to grow, Saniewska kept those early photos, only to you out of respect,” she said, mostly because he was no longer in contact with Her. And then, quite by accident, she ran into her old classmate in 2010.

“I found her in the East Village, and she came over to talk to me.” She was already Lady Gaga, and we talked for a bit, and she stood by me and said into my ear, ‘you know what, this is my first photo-shoot?” She was very excited. From that moment on, I thought that I could do something about it. And she was fine with it.”