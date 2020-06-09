Racist Comments Are Seth Rogen To Lose Patience With The Fans

On the 25th of May in the year 2020, the former member of the security, George, Floyd, died, choked by officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis. The death of the former was filmed by a number of people, and this has led to a series of protests, starting in several cities across the United States, such as Minnesota, New York, California, New Jersey, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Michigan. And then spread to the rest of the world, such as London, Berlin, Paris, Toronto, and Brazil.

Even with the resignation and arrest of the police officer who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the third degree, and the protests continued. A lot of artists have joined the cause and joined the campaign for Black Lives Matter (the Lives of Black Matter), and one of the players that caught our attention was the Seth Rogen. He made a post on Instagram and in the caption, he wrote: “If it is minimally controversial for you, please feel free to let me follow”.

After a lot of the criticisms, and the responses of various people, such as “all lives matter, “the police kill white people too”, or “we the white people don’t care,” Rogen began to respond to each and every one of your comments directly to “go f**er,” “add it here” or “stop watching my movie.

Gotta love Seth Rogen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ag2Eb3Wei1 — Dustin but sometimes Bermuda. (@Bermudastl) June 2, 2020

However, Seth Rogen was not the only one to enter into controversy in social networks because of the protests. Emma Watson has received rave reviews for producing a square of black, with a white border on Instagram to keep up with the movement of Blackout Tuesday. Many have accused her of caring more for the aesthetics of your feed in order that in the struggle against racism. The actress has apologized for what had happened, and he said that he is learning more each and every day to be a better person for it

Actor Evan Peters has shared on his Twitter a video message to an anti-protest. After a lot of criticisms, he has deleted the post, and then he wrote, “I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support the Lives of Black women Matter, with my whole heart.”