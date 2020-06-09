Selena Gomez Makes A Surprise Visit At His Old High School In Texas

Imagine going to school on any given day, and face to face with the Selena Gomez.

That’s what happened with students, Danny Jones ‘ School in Mansfield, Texas. The singer has decided to make a surprise visit to the school where she had studied during his childhood.

The reason for the visit is because she is filming a documentary about his memories of his youth.

In a behind the scenes video of the moment, Selena had explained a little bit about the project. “I’ve always felt that it was important to show you where I grew up, and I am proud of where I come from,” he said.

At registration, you will be able to see the reunion of the artist with that of his former teacher, and they have taken the time to talk to her as she was during infancy and early childhood.

“She has a gentle spirit and a hard worker. A lot of humility. A child’s very cool,” said Stephani Grey, a former professor of physical education and Selena Gomez.

Check it out:

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.