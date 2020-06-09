Taylor Swift Announces Show Extra In São Paulo In July 2020 Music

Taylor Swift will come to Brazil for the first time on the tour. The American singer announced the show extra at the Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, on the 19th day of July, in the year 2020. It’s also a day prior to the day.

It was only in Brazil, in a pocket, the show closed in 2012 when he came to the side of de Paula Fernandes.

This time around, Taylor is going to go to Brazil with a tour in support of the album, “Lover”, to be released later this year. Tickets are sold on-site Tickets for Fun, from the 1st of November and general sale) and October 29th (pre-sale to clients of a credit card.

“I want to play in a way that is authentic. I’d love to go to some of the places where I’ve never been to before and playing in festivals around the world. Where there are no festivals in it, we create it”, – wrote the singer on his social media.

Taylor Swift releases ‘Lover’, the 7th album in the career of the singer

“Lover”, the seventh album from the singer, looks like it is designed to be many new beginnings in one single package. This is a tour of the country, when you talk suppressed, and to the letters of reference.

After working with a team of producers for the Swedish team, led by Max Martin (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys), he or she is also more in line with the producer, and Jack Antonoff. The former member of the band Fun has a curriculum of more, alternative (Lorde, Lana Del Rey). READ MORE: Taylor Swift makes direct donations to their fans for the coronavirus