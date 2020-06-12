- Claire Saffitz Apologised For Contributing To Toxicity And Racism At Bon Appétit After It Was Revealed BIPOC Staff Aren’t Paid For Video Appearances BuzzFeed
- Can Anna Wintour Survive the Social Justice Movement? The New York Times
- Racism at Bon Appétit didn’t start with Adam Rapoport or Puerto Ricans. Why would it end? NBC News
- Bon Appetit’s race problem is the food media’s race problem San Francisco Chronicle
- Condé Nast Lifestyle Video Chief Matt Duckor Exits After Bon Appétit Storm And Resurfacing Of His Offensive Tweets Deadline
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...