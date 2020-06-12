Here’s Why YouTube’s Cracking Down on Creators Raising Ad Dollars for Racial Justice – Gizmodo

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
7


  1. Here’s Why YouTube’s Cracking Down on Creators Raising Ad Dollars for Racial Justice  Gizmodo
  2. YouTube Announces $100 Million Fund Supporting Black Creators, Confirms Online Fundraiser Hosted By Common And Keke Palmer  Recording Academy | Grammys
  3. YouTube removes Black Lives Matter fundraising videos for violating platform’s policy in move creators call ‘deeply confusing’  Yahoo Lifestyle
  4. YouTube Creates Million Dollar Fund To Amplify Voices Of Black Creators  Wochit Business
  5. Halsey Launches Fund To Help Amplify And Provide Platform For Black Creators  Recording Academy | Grammys
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here