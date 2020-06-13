Blues artist Lady A blasts Lady Antebellum for stealing her name: ‘For them to not even reach out is pure privilege’ – Yahoo Entertainment

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
3


  1. Blues artist Lady A blasts Lady Antebellum for stealing her name: ‘For them to not even reach out is pure privilege’  Yahoo Entertainment
  2. Lady Antebellum Is Now ‘Lady A.’ But So Is a Blues Singer Who’s Used the Name for 20 Years  Rolling Stone
  3. Singer Lady A Slams Lady Antebellum for Using Name: They Didn’t ‘Reach Out’  MSN Money
  4. Lady Antebellum changed its name — but didn’t check first with the original Lady A  Yahoo! Voices
  5. Lady Antebellum’s new name, Lady A, is the name used by a black singer for decades: “Lady A is my brand”  CBS News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here