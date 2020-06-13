- Blues Singer Lady A Speaks Out Against Lady Antebellum’s Recent Name Change: ‘It’s Not Right’ Billboard
- Seattle blues singer Lady A objects to Lady Antebellum’s adoption of same name Seattle Times
- Lady Antebellum failed to notice “Lady A” was already taken before they changed their name The A.V. Club
- Blues artist Lady A blasts Lady Antebellum for stealing her name: ‘For them to not even reach out is pure privilege’ Yahoo Entertainment
- The Band Formerly Known As Lady Antebellum Is Being Accused Of “Performative Wokeness” And Being “Tone-Deaf” For Taking The Name Of A Black Singer BuzzFeed
