Former ‘SNL’ star Jay Pharoah releases footage of cop kneeling on his neck – Fox News

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
3


  1. Former ‘SNL’ star Jay Pharoah releases footage of cop kneeling on his neck  Fox News
  2. Jay Pharoah Says LAPD Officer Knelt on His Neck, Shares Security Footage  Yahoo! Voices
  3. Comedian Jay Pharoah Was Stopped by LAPD, Shares Security Footage of Cop with Knee on His Neck  PEOPLE
  4. ‘SNL’ alum Jay Pharoah says LAPD officers held him at gunpoint, kneeled on his neck  KABC-TV
  5. ‘SNL’ Alum Jay Pharoah Says Cops Pulled Guns While He Was Exercising, Knelt On His Neck  HuffPost
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here