- Former “SNL” star Jay Pharoah releases surveillance footage of LAPD officer apparently kneeling on his neck CBS News
- Jay Pharoah speaks out on being profiled by LAPD | GMA Good Morning America
- Comedian Jay Pharoah Was Stopped by LAPD, Shares Security Footage of Cop with Knee on His Neck PEOPLE
- Jay Pharoah Opens Up About Police Encounter: “I’m Still Here to Tell My Story” Hollywood Reporter
- Jay Pharoah Says LAPD Officer Knelt on His Neck, Shares Security Footage Yahoo! Voices
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...