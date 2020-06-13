Lady Antebellum failed to notice “Lady A” was already taken before they changed their name – The A.V. Club

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
7


  1. Lady Antebellum failed to notice “Lady A” was already taken before they changed their name  The A.V. Club
  2. Blues artist Lady A blasts Lady Antebellum for stealing her name: ‘For them to not even reach out is pure privilege’  Yahoo Entertainment
  3. Lady Antebellum’s new name, Lady A, is the name used by a black singer for decades: “Lady A is my brand”  CBS News
  4. Country music reacts as ‘Lady Antebellum’ changes name to ‘Lady A’ | USA TODAY Entertainment  USA TODAY Entertainment
  5. Blues Singer Lady A Speaks Out Against Lady Antebellum’s Recent Name Change: ‘It’s Not Right’  Billboard
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here