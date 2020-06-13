- ‘SNL’ Alum Jay Pharoah Says Cops Pulled Guns While He Was Exercising, Knelt On His Neck HuffPost
- Jay Pharoah Says LAPD Officer Knelt on His Neck, Shares Security Footage Yahoo! Voices
- Comedian Jay Pharoah Was Stopped by LAPD, Shares Security Footage of Cop with Knee on His Neck PEOPLE
- Jay Pharoah Opens Up About Police Encounter: “I’m Still Here to Tell My Story” Hollywood Reporter
- Comedian Jay Pharoah says LA police officer ‘took his knee and put it on my neck’ Sky News
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...