- Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Stassi Schroeder pregnant after being fired from show: report Fox News
- Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant With Her First Child Yahoo Entertainment
- Stassi Schroeder ‘is expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark’ Daily Mail
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Fiance Beau Clark Us Weekly
- Stassi Schroeder Steps Out With Beau Clark in First Sighting Since Pregnancy News E! Online
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...