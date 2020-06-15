- Backlash 2020: 5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley to remain the WWE Champion Sportskeeda
- Bobby Lashley looks to overpower Drew McIntyre: WWE Backlash 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive) WWE
- WWE Backlash results: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship Wrestling News
- WWE Backlash: The Miz And John Morrison Vs. Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Title Handicap Match) Wrestling Inc.
- Bobby Lashley has no time for Lana: Backlash Exclusive, June 14, 2020 WWE
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...