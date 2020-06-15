Brad Pitt Matches Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston’s $1M Donation to Aid Racial Justice..

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor has reportedly made the same amount of donation as his former wife’s to benefit the African-American community. Jun 14, 2020 AceShowbiz – Brad Pitt has reportedly followed in his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s footsteps by donating $1 million to racial justice organisation Color of Change. According to editors at Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer quietly donated several sums of money to various charities, including Colors of Change, an organisation formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to use online resources to strengthen the political voice of African Americans, earlier this month, June 2020. And on Saturday, Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper reported that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor had matched the seven-figure sum after being “deeply affected” by the death of George Floyd at the hands of cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Brad is ­really involved with the charity because of Jen and said he would match her dona …

