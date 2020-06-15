Brad Pitt Matches Jennifer Aniston's $1 million Donation to Racial Justice Organization

Brad Pitt is following in his movie-star ex-wife’s footsteps and matched her seven-figure donation to the racial justice organization Color of Change.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jennifer Aniston donated $1m to the organization after being ‘deeply affected’ by the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 56, also donated $1m to the group as The Mirror reported on Saturday ‘Brad is ­really involved with the charity because of Jen and said he would match her donation.’

The outlet said that Brad, who divorced Jen, 51, in 2005 after five years of marriage, attended the ensuing Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Los Angeles and was moved to get involved.

‘He went to the protests this week and was at her home the day after,’ a source said. ‘They are both very ­passionate and want to help as much as they can.’

Jen made her donation ‘to the charity she felt resonated with her the most’ after being ‘deeply affected’ by the death of Floyd late last month.

