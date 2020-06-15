Cardi B teaches how to make S’mores in the Oven.

SUBSCRIBE to the Official CLOUT Channel for more videos: https://subscribe.fanlink.to/Clout

Follow Clout on socials:

http://Clout.com

https://www.instagram.com/officialcloutmedia

https://facebook.fanlink.to/Viral

Tweets by Viralmedia___

Contact Info: CloutMedia809@Gmail.com

Song used:

No Borders produced by: Enyer Gonzalez Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b… Music promoted by Enyer Gonzalez https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VyXBG…

#Clout #CardiB #Smores #Oven