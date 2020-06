CardiB Makes An Avocado Hair Mask for Her & Kulture 🥑

BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE TO US HERE:

http://youtube.com/newbornarrival

#cardib #offset #kulturekiaricephus

SUBSCRIBE To My Husband Is My Best Friend® Channel Here:

http://youtube.com/myhusbandismybestfriend

THANKS FOR VIEWING, FOR UPDATES BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE!

LIKE, COMMENT & SHARE!

HIT THE NOTIFICATION BELL. 🔔

Follow Us On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newbornarrival/

BUSINESS INQUIRIES DM US at https://www.instagram.com/newbornarrival/

FOR Baby FEATURES GO TO http://newbornarrival.com

For ADS Look Here http://newbornarrival.co