Disney Suspends, Investigates ABC News Executive Barbara Fedida – The Wall Street Journal

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
6


  1. Disney Suspends, Investigates ABC News Executive Barbara Fedida  The Wall Street Journal
  2. ‘The View’ Addresses ABC News Executive Placed on Leave Over Alleged Racist Comments | The View  The View
  3. ‘GMA’ co-host Michael Strahan addresses ABC News exec on administrative leave over alleged racist remarks  Fox News
  4. ABC News Executive Reportedly Told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to Be Glad She Wasn’t ‘Picking Cotton’  The Root
  5. Sunny Hostin: ‘Saddened’ That ABC News Exec Called Me ‘Low Rent’  The Daily Beast
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here