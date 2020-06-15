- John Oliver Explains Why Facial Recognition Technology Is More Dangerous Than Ever Slate
- Facial Recognition: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) LastWeekTonight
- HBO Darling John Oliver Thinks HBO Max Is a Piping Load of ‘Ash Heap’ Vulture
- John Oliver on police use of facial recognition: ‘We’re about to cross a major line’ The Guardian
- ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Talks Progress From Black Lives Matter Protests, How More Work Needs To Be Done To Change Our “Unacceptable” Present Deadline
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...