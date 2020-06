Originally performed by TAYLOR SWIFT

MNDAY is a trio, consisting of William Wira, Justin Ablasio and Melodi Malinda as its official members.

Special thanks to

———————————

Ronald : @rnl10 ( The Best Videographer ever )

Connect with us

—————————

MNDAY official Instagram : @mnday.vibes

William Wira : @williamwira

Justin Ablasio : @justinablasio

Melodi Malinda : @melodimalinda

Ronald : @rnl10

Please like and subscribe if you enjoy our music. God bless!

#MNDAY #LOVESTORY #TAYLORSWIFT