The Barbz aren’t letting this one slide! The “Chandelier” singer injects herself in a feud between Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s fandoms after getting them mixed up. Watch.

#Sia #ENews #CelebrityNews #NickiMinaj #CardiB

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/enewssub

About E! News:

The E! News team brings you the latest breaking entertainment, fashion and Pop Culture news. Featuring exclusive segments, celebrity highlights, trend reports and more, the E! News channel is the only destination Pop Culture fans need to stay in the know.

Download The E! News App For The Latest Celebrity News and Trending Videos: https://eonline.onelink.me/yMtl/4ead5017

Watch Full Episodes: https://e.app.link/zqpv3aRRu3

Connect with E! News:

Visit the E! News WEBSITE: http://eonli.ne/enews

Like E! News on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/enews/

Check out E! News on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/enews/

Follow E! News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/enews

Sia Apologizes After Confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B | E! News

http://www.youtube.com/user/enews